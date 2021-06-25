BSE Institute Ltd signs deal, to offer courses in finance & capital markets

The state government has earlier relaxed the ownership condition by which any entity could develop and own residential property in GIFT City.

The BSE Institute Limited, a 100% subsidiary of BSE Limited and an institute in financial and capital markets training, has signed an MOU with GIFT SEZ Ltd. to offer courses in finance and capital markets.

The MoU will help development, launch and conduct of programmes related to International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at GIFT City. It will help in introduction and management of certification programmes for the market participants at GIFT IFSC and will also prepare candidates for international securities regulations certifications, stated an official release here on Thursday.

Ambarish Datta, Managing Director and CEO of BSE Institute Ltd, said, “An international financial services centre caters to customers outside the jurisdiction of domestic economy, dealing with flows of finance, financial products and services across borders. This requires us to build a pipeline of highly skilled professionals who are well versed with global financial regulations, and best practices. We are confident that this joint initiative will help us achieve this objective and also help establish GIFT city as one of the largest global financial hubs in the world.”