BRTS bus crashes into underpass pillar, driver, supervisor escape with injuries

A Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) bus crashed into the pillar of an underpass at Akhbarnagar area in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The driver and the supervisor of the vehicle, the only two persons who were inside the bus at the time, escaped with minor injuries, police said.

The accident occurred between 2 pm and 2.15 pm at an underpass in Akhbarnagar when the BRTS bus crashed into the pillar of the underpass cutting the front portion of the bus into half, police added.

The bus went five feet deep inside the pillar. According to officials, only two persons were present inside the bus at the time of accident. Sudhir Goswami, operations manager of the BRTS, told The Indian Express, “The BRTS bus was heading towards RTO from Akhbarnagar and it had dropped off all the passengers at a bus stand before the incident. In the accident, BRTS bus driver Ramesh Makwana and supervisor Charan Singh have been

injured and admitted to Civil Hospital in Asarwa. Reason behind the accident is unknown.”

As per officials, both the driver and supervisor have received minor injuries and are out of danger.

According to residents of Akhbarnagar, they heard a loud crash and the bridge above the underpass shook as an impact of the accident.

“We saw a bus rammed inside the pillar and a man lying on the road. We then rushed towards the accident spot and saw the driver had received injuries on his head and was conscious. The supervisor had received minor injuries on his leg and he himself walked towards the ambulance,” said Dinesh Thakor (50), a resident of Akhbarnagar whose house is situated adjacent to the underpass.

The accident caused a half an hour traffic jam. Later, police also blocked the road stretch in order to remove the bus from the pillar with the help of a crane..

“We are trying to remove the bus from the pillar but due to the accident impact, the crane is not being able to pull it out. We have diverted the traffic,” said a senior police officer at Vadaj police station.

“As it was afternoon time the route number 15 bus was going from Iskon to RTO.Fortunately there was no passenger except the bus supervisor,” Vishal B Khanama, general manager (operations) Ahmedabad Janmarg Limited (AJL), said.

The AMC official said that though primarily it looks like there was no mechanical fault in the bus, it would be clear only after investigation and driver’s statement.

“Some mechanical fault in the bus’ brakes could have been possible or the driver might have lost control over the steering. But no technical fault was detected before the bus left the depot. The driver could be at fault but it would be only clear after investigations. The collision also had a major impact on the bus as it is a steep underpass and there is no road divider that could have slowed the bus before hitting the wall or the pillar,” Khanama added.

