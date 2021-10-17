BRTS airport shuttle service to resume on Monday, says AMC

The Bus Rapid Transit Service (BRTS) shuttle service to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport will resume from October 18, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has stated. The AMC started the service from Karnavati Club to the SVPI Airport in 2017 but had to stop it after a year as there were not many takers.

This time, the shuttle service with air-conditioned electric buses will run on the Iskcon-RTO-Airport route from 6 am till 11 pm with a frequency of 15-30 minutes. The fare is fixed at Rs 50.

The buses equipped with CCTV cameras will drop off passengers close to the departure area while the pick-up point will be near the arrival gate.

The 20-kilometre route will cover Iskcon cross road, Ramdevnagar, ISRO, Star Bazaar, Jodhpur cross road, Himmatlal Park, Andhjan Mandal, University, Memnagar, Valinath Chowk, Sola cross road, Jaymangal, Shastrinagar, Pragatinagar, Akhbarnagar, Bhavsar Hostel, Ranip Cross roads, RTO Circle and Ahmedabad Domestic airport terminal. The AMC stated that based on the response and demand, more buses will be added if required.