Gujarat: Brother of man who died of ‘grenade blast’ found dead in Aravalli

Days after a 30-year-old man and his two-year-old daughter died in a grenade blast in a house in Shamlaji town of Aravalli, the tribal border belt of Gujarat-Rajasthan, police said that the younger brother of the deceased man was found dead under suspicious circumstances.

According to police, a blast occurred in the house of Ramesh Faneja (30) in Godhkulla village under Shamlaji town on August 28, in which Faneja and his daughter Sweety were killed, while his wife and another daughter were critically injured. Forensic experts found traces of grenade at the blast site and on the bodies of the four victims.

It was suspected that Faneja was trying to open the pin of a hand grenade using kitchen tongs when the blast took place. Later, Faneja’s wife told police that he had brought a grenade to the house almost a month ago, claiming that it was found near a pond. Investigating officers also found pictures of Faneja, who worked as a labourer in an aluminum factory in Vadodara. posing with a grenade and an automatic assault rifle on social media.

Police booked the deceased and his friend Vinod Faneja under sections of the Explosives Act, Arms Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 304 for culpable homicide not amounting to murder (due to death of his daughter).

On September 3, Kanti Faneja, 29, younger brother of Ramesh Faneja, was found hanging from a tree near his village, after was left off by the police following an interrogation. In the FIR lodged against Ramesh, it was Kanti who had given a statement to police.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Vishal Rabari, deputy superintendent of police, Aravalli said, “After the blast, we had called in Kanti for an interrogation and later let him off as he was not much aware of the details. He was found hanging from a tree near his village the next day. An accidental death report has been filed in the case and an investigation is on.”

Meanwhile, the blast case has been given to the special operations group (SOG) of Aravalli police under the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS). A team of Central Intelligence Bureau (IB) has also joined the probe to find out the source behind the grenade.