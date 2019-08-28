British High Commissioner says India’s perception in UK is not one-dimensional

STATING THAT United Kingdom’s stand on Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) has remained unchanged over the years, Sir Dominic Asquith, British High Commissioner to India, while visiting Ahmedabad on Tuesday said that India’s perception in the United Kingdom is not “one dimensional”.

“Our position has not changed one degree. The question of Kashmir has to be sorted out bilaterally between the Indian government and the Pakistani government, taking into account the wishes of the Kashmiri people,” said the diplomat, who on Monday met Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani at Gandhinagar.

When asked if the recent protests outside the Indian High Commission in London have changed the perception of India in UK, Asquith said, “The Indian government has made it clear what its objective is and included in that is the economic and human development of Kashmir. We welcome and look forward to it being developed and delivered. The perception of India in the UK is not one dimensional. It is not about Kashmir.” He said that the “texture of relationship” between UK and India “was more thick” and had a “wider spectrum”, despite India having deeper relations with US, Israel, France or Germany, “on specific issues”.

Talking to mediapersons about the impending visit of British Prime minister Boris Johnson, which is expected to happen after the Brexit deadline of October 31, the British High Commissioner said, “In the last four years, the number of Indian companies which have set up businesses in UK have quadrupled — there are now 850 Indian firms in the UK. A third of these investments have happened in the Information and Communi-cation Technology sector. The Indian companies have also invested in pharmaceuticals and leisure segments in the UK.”

Speaking about his meeting with the Gujarat CM a day ago, Asquith said that topics surrounding GIFT City, health care and education were discussed. When asked if the issue of UK stepping up as a partner country from the Vibrant Gujarat summit came up for discussion, he said, “My answer to the government is: Do not get hooked about UK being a country partner, get focused on the amount of effort being put into Gujarat.”

He added that UK has been continuously engaging with the Gujarat government all year. “We are always open to building on our presence here and the opportunities that exist,” he remarked.