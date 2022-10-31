Bridge collapse in Gujarat: Army’s engineering task force, medical teams deployed in rescue operation

The Pune-headquartered Southern Command of the Indian Army has deployed its columns, including the engineering task force and medical teams, for the search, rescue and relief operation underway in Gujarat’s Morbi where the collapse of a suspension bridge on Sunday evening led to the death of at least 133 people and injured 90 others.

The Indian Navy, Air Force and the Coast Guard have also deployed assets as part of the search efforts. The century-old suspension bridge on the Machchu river collapsed four days after it was reopened. The bridge had been closed for several months for repairs.

“Rescue operations by Army columns, in close coordination with civil authorities, underway at Morbi in Gujarat. Relentless efforts over the last 12 hours by columns including Engineer Task Forces and medical teams involved in rescue, relief and medical aid,” said a tweet by the Southern Command. As many as nine columns were mobilised on Sunday night from the Army formations in Jamnagar, Dhrangdhra and Bhuj.

In a tweet on Monday morning the Southern Naval Command said, “To provide support and assistance in the massive search and rescue (SAR) operation at Morbi, Gujarat, the India Navy has deployed five rescue teams comprising 54 men and two rescue boats from INS Valsura, Jamnagar. Naval teams participated in overnight SAR (search and rescue) ops along with other agencies.” INS Valsura is a Jamnagar-based shore establishment of the Navy which is a premier technological training institute.

The Air Force has also mobilised its assets along with teams of Garud Commandos for the operation in coordination with the state authorities and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).