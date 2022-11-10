scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

Bridge collapse case: Police move Morbi district court for further remand of 2 accused

The application seeking five more days of remand of the accused officials was listed before the court of principal district and sessions judge PC Joshi on Wednesday and was adjourned. It is now expected to be taken up on November 11.

gujarat bridge collapse, gujarat suspension bridge collapse, morbi bridge collapse, breaking news gujarat, indian express Debris of the Jhoolto Pul suspension bridge on the eastern bank of Machchhu river in Morbi. File

After a magisterial court refused to grant further police remand of two accused officials in the Morbi suspension bridge collapse case, police have filed a revision application with the Morbi district court.

On November 5, a magisterial court had refused to grant further police remand of Deepak Parekh and Dinesh Mahasukhrai Dave — two accused managers of Oreva, the firm that used to manage the bridge that collapsed. The two were in police custody for four days.

Meanwhile, another accused Prakashbhai Laljibhai Parmar (63) moved a bail plea before the district court. Prakashbhai and his son Devangbhai are proprietors of a Surendranagar-based firm called Dev Prakash Fabrication. The remaining eight accused have not filed any bail plea yet. All nine arrested are in judicial custody.

According to police, the firm was sub-contracted by Oreva company to undertake the restoration of the suspension bridge, which collapsed on October 30, killing 135 persons, including 55 children. On November 1, two of the accused submitted before a magisterial court that they were only involved in completing the job works assigned to them such as welding, electric fitting, etc.

According to the police, a contract was signed between Oreva and Dev Prakash Fabrications for bridge repair work at Rs 29 lakh, with no specifications on SOP or the works that were to be completed.

On Wednesday, a police official said that the investigation authorities received documents pertaining to the agreement between the Morbi municipality and Oreva company as well as those pertaining to the bridge restoration project, while it was yet to receive the requested documents from Rajkot and Morbi collectorates.

A senior official said that the forensic report from FSL was expected in a week. On November 5,  FSL Gandhinagar had collected “truckload samples” of the bridge.

A senior police officer said Oreva owner Jaysukh Patel is “not traceable as of now”.

Meanwhile, a second public interest litigation was filed at the Gujarat High Court by Surat-based “social activist” Sajeev alias Sanjay Bhargav Ezhava, seeking the court’s directions for a magisterial inquiry through an independent agency such as the NIA.

Earlier, a PIL was filed by a Vadodara-based lawyer. On November 7, the Gujarat HC called for status report from state government authorities and State Human Rights Commission after instituting a PIL, taking suo motu cognisance of news reports.

The petitioner also sought that the five-member SIT formed by the state government be recalled and that the government authorities along with Ajanta Manufacturing Pvt Limited be directed to pay Rs 25 lakh compensation to kin of the deceased and Rs 5 lakh compensation for those who suffered serious injuries.

The PIL also said that in previous such incidents also, “government appointed committees but nothing fruitful has been done thereafter”.

First published on: 10-11-2022 at 03:43:33 am
