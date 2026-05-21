BRICS Justice Ministers’ Meeting adopts resolution on Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanism

Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal delivers the welcome address during the opening session of the two-day BRICS Justice Ministers’ Meeting 2026, in Gandhinagar. (PTI Photo)

The BRICS Justice Ministers’ Meeting (JMM) under BRICS 2026 Chairship held in Gandhinagar on Thursday reached a consensus on adopting the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism.

‘The Declaration of the Ministers of Justice of the BRICS Countries on Strengthening Alternative Dispute Resolution through Capacity Building in Mediation and Arbitration’ was adopted at the meeting.

Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal described the consensus on ADR as the “biggest achievement” of the Gandhinagar meeting. “The common agendas like digital innovation, e-court system were discussed at the meeting of justice ministers today. At the end of the deliberations there was a consensus on a declaration by all BRICS countries’ justice ministers on one subject — Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism. All countries agreed to it that arbitration, mediation and conciliation should be stressed upon,” he said.