BRICS delegation visits GIFT City, gets insights into its infra

The visit assumes significance as India holds the BRICS Chairship for 2026 and is set to host the 18th BRICS Summit and related ministerial engagements during the year.

REPRESENTATIVES OF the BRICS Contact Group on Economic and Trade Issues (CGETI) from eight countries visited GIFT City in Gandhinagar on Friday. They toured key facilities to get first-hand insights into the integrated smart city infrastructure created in Gandhinagar to support international financial services operations.

The visit assumes significance as India holds the BRICS Chairship for 2026 and is set to host the 18th BRICS Summit and related ministerial engagements during the year.

As part of the visit, the delegation learned about GIFT City’s development as India’s maiden IFSC and its emergence as a gateway for international financial services, global capital flows and foreign currency transactions from within India, a statement said.