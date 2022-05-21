Bribery case IAS officer’s ‘middleman’ sent to judicial custody

Surat-based Rafiq Memon, the alleged middleman accused of collecting bribes on behalf of Gujarat cadre IAS officer Kankipati Rajesh, was sent to judicial custody Saturday, said sources in the CBI.

Memon was arrested Friday and sent to a day’s CBI remand the same day. He was sent to judicial custody after completion of the remand duration Saturday evening.

At the same time, IAS officer K Rajesh is yet to be arrested, the CBI source said.

Late Thursday night, the CBI had conducted a raid at Rajesh’s residence in Gandhinagar in a case related to alleged financial irregularities when he was posted as the Surendranagar district collector. Currently, he is a joint secretary to the government in the General Administration Department in Gandhinagar.

According to CBI officials, multiple teams had conducted raids at the Gandhinagar residence of the 36-year-old bureaucrat, a 2011-batch IAS officer, at his native place in Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh, Surat and also Surendranagar where he served as the district collector in 2021.

According to the CBI, the raids were carried out by a team from Delhi after a complaint was registered against Rajesh in New Delhi for financial irregularities related to land and arms licence-related applications during his tenure as Surendranagar district collector.