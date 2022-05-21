scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 21, 2022
Must Read

Bribery case IAS officer’s ‘middleman’ sent to judicial custody

Rafiq Memon was arrested Friday and sent to a day’s CBI remand the same day. He was sent to judicial custody after completion of the remand duration Saturday evening.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
May 21, 2022 11:55:20 pm
At the same time, IAS officer K Rajesh is yet to be arrested, the CBI source said. (Representational)

Surat-based Rafiq Memon, the alleged middleman accused of collecting bribes on behalf of Gujarat cadre IAS officer Kankipati Rajesh, was sent to judicial custody Saturday, said sources in the CBI.

Memon was arrested Friday and sent to a day’s CBI remand the same day. He was sent to judicial custody after completion of the remand duration Saturday evening.

At the same time, IAS officer K Rajesh is yet to be arrested, the CBI source said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Late Thursday night, the CBI had conducted a raid at Rajesh’s residence in Gandhinagar in a case related to alleged financial irregularities when he was posted as the Surendranagar district collector. Currently, he is a joint secretary to the government in the General Administration Department in Gandhinagar.

Best of Express Premium

Mehbooba Mufti interview: ‘Of course PDP is going to fight election...Premium
Mehbooba Mufti interview: ‘Of course PDP is going to fight election...
Why is NCP chief Sharad Pawar meeting Brahmin community leaders in Pune t...Premium
Why is NCP chief Sharad Pawar meeting Brahmin community leaders in Pune t...
The first stop for Azam, son out of jail was this SP leader’s housePremium
The first stop for Azam, son out of jail was this SP leader’s house
Abhinav Prakash Singh writes: At stake in Gyanvapi, the hopes of a civili...Premium
Abhinav Prakash Singh writes: At stake in Gyanvapi, the hopes of a civili...
More Premium Stories >>
Best of Explained
Click here for more

According to CBI officials, multiple teams had conducted raids at the Gandhinagar residence of the 36-year-old bureaucrat, a 2011-batch IAS officer, at his native place in Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh, Surat and also Surendranagar where he served as the district collector in 2021.

More from Ahmedabad

According to the CBI, the raids were carried out by a team from Delhi after a complaint was registered against Rajesh in New Delhi for financial irregularities related to land and arms licence-related applications during his tenure as Surendranagar district collector.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 21: Latest News

Advertisement