Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 21, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
  • Bribery case: High Court notice to govt on bail plea of jailed ex-IAS officer

Bribery case: High Court notice to govt on bail plea of jailed ex-IAS officer

The FIR by ACB is primarily based on a statement recorded by the ED officers in 2014 while probing money laundering charges against Sharma, who is currently lodged at Bhavnagar jail.

Written by Satish Jha | Ahmedabad | Updated: August 22, 2018 4:01:28 am
Jayanti Bhanushali, Jayanti Bhanushali rape case, BJP MLA rape case, Gujarat news, Indian Express news Assistant commissioner of police, ACB, B L Desai had produced the transcripts while opposing Sharma’s bail in March. (File)

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the state government on a petition moved by jailed former IAS officer Pradeep Sharma, seeking regular bail in connection with a bribery case of Rs 25 lakh in 2008 when he was the managing director of Alcock Ashdown (Gujarat) Ltd, a state-owned company. The court asked the government to respond to its notice by August 28.

In his bail application, Sharma had raised the question of legality of his phone being tapped. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which probed the case, has annexed transcripts of telephone conversations purportedly between Sharma and one Sahay Raj, who allegedly gave him a bribe of Rs 25 lakh in 2008 for releasing Rs 1.5 crore to Raj’s private shipping firm — Shoft Shipyard. In the chargesheet, the ACB has mentioned about this alleged telephone conversation.

Assistant commissioner of police, ACB, B L Desai had produced the transcripts while opposing Sharma’s bail in March. The FIR by ACB is primarily based on a statement recorded by the ED officers in 2014 while probing money laundering charges against Sharma, who is currently lodged at Bhavnagar jail. The ACB has built its case around the statement of Raj who told the ED officers that he gave Sharma Rs 25 lakh bribe for releasing funds to his company in 2008.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Nokia 6.1 Plus review: A mid-end smartphone with premium looks and feel
Watch Now
Nokia 6.1 Plus review: A mid-end smartphone with premium looks and feel
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement