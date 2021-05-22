Bribery case: Anticipatory bail plea of GST official rejected

Meena had carried out service tax raids on a real estate firm owned by Udhay Chhasiya on June 5, 2015 in Adajan area and slapped recovery notice of Rs 67 lakh.

Surat Additional Session Judge D P Gohil rejected anticipatory bail application of Gopal Sinh Meena, former superintendent of customs and central excise of Surat and present assistant commissioner of GST, Vadodara, in a 2015 bribery case.

The builder had paid Rs 25 lakh and sought time from the officer to pay the rest. It is alleged that later the two made a deal in which the builder gave two flats to Meena to avoid getting penalised.

Chhasiya had submitted an application to Anti Corruption Bureau office, Surat, against Meena.

After conducting a thorough probe, the investigating officer of the case police inspector R K Solanki had lodged a complaint in this connection with Surat ACB office under IPC sections 11, 13(1)(d),13(2), on May 1, 2021.

Surat Public Prosecutor Rajesh Dobariya said, “After registering his primary statements, when again ACB had sent summons for two times to remain present in the ACB office, Meena did not turn up. The court has rejected his bail application today.”