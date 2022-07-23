Bribery case against IAS officer: Co-accused withdraws bail plea from HC, to file before special court

A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed its chargesheet against arrested Gujarat cadre IAS officer Kankipati Rajesh and a proprietor of a private firm Rafi Memon in a bribery case, the latter withdrew his bail plea from the Gujarat High Court on Friday in light of the changed circumstances.

A special CBI case was registered Friday before a special CBI court in Ahmedabad following the filing of the chargesheet, which has added charges under IPC sections 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), under the Prevention of Corruption Act sections 7 (public servants taking bribe with demand and acceptance of illegl gratification), 12 (abetment of offence), and under the IT Act sections 66 (computer related offence) and 43 (penalty and compensation for damage to computer, computer system etc).

Memon had moved for regular bail before the Gujarat HC on July 1 after a special CBI court in Ahmedabad refused to grant him bail in June. On Friday, Memon submitted before the court of Justice Ilesh Vora that in light of CBI filing its chargesheet, the accused wishes to withdraw the bail plea from before the Gujarat HC.

The request was granted by the court with a liberty to Memon to file a fresh bail application before the special CBI court in Ahmedabad.

Noting that the Gujarat HC has not examined the merits of the case, Justice Vora directed the special CBI court that in the circumstance when Memon files a bail plea before the latter, the court concerned “shall decide the said application as expeditious(ly) as possible preferably within a period of 15 days from the date of filing of the application on its own merits, in accordance with law.”

A lawyer associated with the case told The Indian Express that Memon will move the special CBI court with his bail application on July 25.

Meanwhile, the special CBI court has listed the hearing for the criminal case’s trial for August 2.

The CBI had booked Rajesh on May 20 after multiple raids were conducted at his Gandhinagar-based office, residence and his native place Rajahmundry of Andhra Pradesh, in connection with the allegations against him.

According to a statement by the CBI on July 21, the agency had found that an amount of Rs 98,000 was allegedly deposited in Memon’s account upon instruction from Rajesh and that the said amount was allegedly part of the bribe amount that was demanded by Rajesh.

As per the central agency, Memon had allegedly prepared four fake invoices in the name of a private person, claiming to have sold dress material. Rajesh is currently suspended and in judicial custody since July 18. Memon has been in judicial custody since May 20.