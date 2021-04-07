Bribe case: Bail plea of CGST joint commissioner rejected

On March 26, ACB officials had arrested Prakash Rasani for allegedly accepting Rs 1.5 lakh as bribe in exchange for “closing the file” of the complainant who was sent a notice by the CGST in relation with a difference in input tax credit filed by him for the year 2019-2020.

A session court rejected the bail applications of Neetu Singh Tripathi, Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer and Joint Commissioner at Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) office in Ahmedabad along with her accomplice Prakash Rasania, superintendent, CGST on Tuesday in a case of allegedly accepting Rs 1.5 lakh cash as bribe.

According to Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials, JA Thakkar, special judge (ACB) and fifth Additional District and Sessions Judge at Mirzapur court rejected the common bail applications of Neetu Singh Tripathi, Joint Commissioner (Grade 1), CGST Division 4 Ahmedabad and Prakash Rasania, superintendent, CGST Division 4 on Tuesday citing that “the investigation is at delicate stage.”

On March 26, ACB officials had arrested Prakash Rasani for allegedly accepting Rs 1.5 lakh as bribe in exchange for “closing the file” of the complainant who was sent a notice by the CGST in relation with a difference in input tax credit filed by him for the year 2019-2020.

On Tuesday, special judge (ACB) JA Thakkar rejected the bail applications and observed in his order that “There is a strong prima facie case against the accused and the investigation is at a delicate stage”.