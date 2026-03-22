Breaking the ‘fourth wall’: Fest reimagines how people experience theatre

Drawing from the Hasmukh Baradi Theatre Archives, the exhibition traces how Gujarati theatre has evolved from proscenium-bound productions to performances staged in courtyards, streets, and community spaces, using minimal sets and dynamic spatial design.

Written by Aryan Matthews

CHALLENGING THE way theatre is traditionally seen and experienced, the fourth edition of All About Natak Fest 2026 is attempting to move beyond the familiar “stage-and-seats” format, inviting audiences into a more immersive and participatory space.

Organised by the Theatre & Media Centre (BUDRETI Trust) in New Ranip here, the nine-day festival is centred on the theme “Beyond the Proscenium”, a reference to the conventional stage structure where actors perform within a framed space, separated from viewers.

Festival director Manvita Baradi said this format, introduced in India during the British colonial rule, created a “picture frame” style of viewing theatre, where audiences observe from a distance.