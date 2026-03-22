Breaking the ‘fourth wall’: Fest reimagines how people experience theatre

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Written by Aryan Matthews
CHALLENGING THE way theatre is traditionally seen and experienced, the fourth edition of All About Natak Fest 2026 is attempting to move beyond the familiar “stage-and-seats” format, inviting audiences into a more immersive and participatory space.
Organised by the Theatre & Media Centre (BUDRETI Trust) in New Ranip here, the nine-day festival is centred on the theme “Beyond the Proscenium”, a reference to the conventional stage structure where actors perform within a framed space, separated from viewers.
Festival director Manvita Baradi said this format, introduced in India during the British colonial rule, created a “picture frame” style of viewing theatre, where audiences observe from a distance.
In contrast, she pointed out, Indian traditions of folk and classical performance, rooted in texts such as the Natya Shastra, have historically been more fluid, interactive, and spatially flexible.
“The idea is to break that ‘keyhole’ perspective,” Baradi said, explaining that the festival aims to dissolve the rigid divide between performers and spectators and instead foreground a more direct actor–audience relationship.
This approach is reflected across the festival’s programming, which combines performances, workshops, masterclasses, and an exhibition built around experimental theatre practices.
Drawing from the Hasmukh Baradi Theatre Archives, the exhibition traces how Gujarati theatre has evolved from proscenium-bound productions to performances staged in courtyards, streets, and community spaces, using minimal sets and dynamic spatial design.
Each day of the festival has been curated to offer a mix of learning and performance, with masterclasses by theatre practitioners including M. K. Raina, alongside workshops on acting, scenography, and voice.
A key highlight of the festival is Ekalu Aakash, written by noted playwright Hasmukh Baradi and directed by Raina, which Baradi described as a significant production within the festival’s larger exploration of form and space.
The festival, which runs till March 29, is open to the public and brings together a range of performances, discussions, and training sessions, offering both practitioners and audiences an opportunity to engage with theatre beyond conventional formats.
(Aryan Matthews is an intern at the Ahmedabad office of The Indian Express)
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