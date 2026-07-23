Breaking Bad in Ankleshwar: MD unit busted, drugs worth Rs 30 lakh seized

DRI said the accused set up a laboratory in their house in the residential colony. The seizure of essential chemicals and apparatus for the same indicates that they were preparing for a significant expansion in production capacity, officials said.

The Surat Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Tuesday night seized banned Mephedrone drugs worth around Rs 30 lakh and arrested three persons from a residential society in Ankleshwar town in Gujarat’s Bharuch district.

The three arrested accused, including a chemical engineer and two Chemistry graduates, were on Wednesday produced before an Ankleshwar court, which sent the trio to DRI custody till Thursday afternoon. The accused have been identified as Aman Mandal, Bittu Patel and Abhishek Yadav, all residents of Ankleshwar.

The arrests were made during a raid carried out by DRI personnel at the house in residential society in Ankleshwar town following a special intelligence input.