Breaking Bad in Ankleshwar: MD unit busted, drugs worth Rs 30 lakh seized

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The Surat Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Tuesday night seized banned Mephedrone drugs worth around Rs 30 lakh and arrested three persons from a residential society in Ankleshwar town in Gujarat’s Bharuch district.
The three arrested accused, including a chemical engineer and two Chemistry graduates, were on Wednesday produced before an Ankleshwar court, which sent the trio to DRI custody till Thursday afternoon. The accused have been identified as Aman Mandal, Bittu Patel and Abhishek Yadav, all residents of Ankleshwar.
The arrests were made during a raid carried out by DRI personnel at the house in residential society in Ankleshwar town following a special intelligence input.
During the raid, the DRI seized 1.349 kg of mephedrone and chemicals used for preparing the MD under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.
DRI said the accused set up a laboratory in their house in the residential colony. The seizure of essential chemicals and apparatus for the same indicates that they were preparing for a significant expansion in production capacity, officials said.
Mephedrone is a highly addictive synthetic psychotropic substance that has emerged as one of the most abused stimulant drugs in India. It has been notified as a psychotropic substance under the NDPS Act, 1985, which makes its manufacture, possession, sale, transportation and trafficking illegal except for legitimate scientific or medical purposes.
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