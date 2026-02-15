‘Breaking Bad’ in Bharuch: Pharma firm employee sets up ‘MD drug lab’ in rented flat

The plot was right out of a series like ‘Breaking Bad’. A chemist in a pharmaceutical company set up a laboratory in the bathroom of his rented apartment in Ankleshwar GIDC in Bharuch district, experimenting with “easily available” raw materials to manufacture MD drugs. Just as he found “success” two failed experiments later, the Bharuch Special Operations Group (SOG) swooped down on him, before he could become ‘Heisenberg’ (the main character in ‘Breaking Bad’) .

Anil Rahuliya, a production manager for the last seven years at a pharma company, had set up the synthetic drug manufacturing laboratory in the bathroom of his house about seven months ago.