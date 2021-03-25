Brawl in Sabarmati prison in Ahmedabad leaves two inmates injured

A BRAWL between two groups of prisoners at Sabarmati Central Prison in Ahmedabad left two persons injured(file)

A BRAWL between two groups of prisoners at Sabarmati Central Prison in Ahmedabad left two persons injured, police said Wednesday.

Around 11.30 pm on Monday, prisoners Shadab Hakeem (27) and Sameel Qureshi (25) were allegedly assaulted by two other inmates, Shahrukh Rangrez and Shabbir Rangrez, inside circle 3-1 barrack of the prison in Ranip, police said. Both the prisoners have been admitted to Civil Hospital, they added.

Hakeem, police said, was convicted in a 2018 murder case and has been incarcerated since the past three years while Qureshi is under trial in a 2020 murder case. Shahrukh and Shabbir are under trial in a 2019 murder case. All the four men were lodged in the same barrack, police said.



According to police, the Rangrez siblings allegedly assaulted Shadab and Sameel with a wooden stool, stick and a metal-sheet object kept inside the jail barrack following an argument.

“Around 7.30 pm on Monday, we were all offering namaz when Shahrukh hurled an expletive at another inmate. I objected and told Shahrukh that it’s not nice to swear while praying, after which he threatened to see me after the prayers. Around 11.30 pm, as I was arranging me bedsheet to sleep, I was attacked my Shahrukh and Shabbir. Sameel, who tried to intervene, was also assaulted,” Shadab stated in his complaint.



A jail official said Shadab and Sameel sustained multiple injuries and were taken to the jail clinic first and then admitted at the Civil Hospital. “The brawl was stopped immediately once we came to know about it. Ranip police have booked two accused Shahrukh and Shabbir under IPC sections 323 for causing hurt, 324 for causing grievous hurt, 294b for obscenity and 114 for offence committed when abettor present. The two accused have been shifted to another barrack now,” a senior official of Sabarmati Central Prison said.