scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 01, 2022

1,000-kg brass coin for new Parliament building | ‘Untouchability exists’: Coin yatra to Delhi begins

The group wants to give the coin to President Draupadi Murmu to be kept in the new Parliament building.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
August 2, 2022 2:12:32 am
As part of the initiative, Bhim Rudan, the group has also collected Re 1 coin from 20 lakh people as their contribution to the country. (Express photo)

An Ahmedabad-based human rights group, Navsarjan Trust, Monday started its week-long yatra from Nani Devti village to Delhi along with a specially designed brass coin, weighing 1,000 kilograms, to remind the political class of the country that untouchability exists in the country even after 75 years of independence.

The group wants to give the coin to President Draupadi Murmu to be kept in the new Parliament building. As part of the initiative, Bhim Rudan (cries of Dr BR Ambedkar), the group has also collected Re 1 coin from 20 lakh people as their contribution to the country.

The brass coin, with a message on untouchability and pictures of Dr BR Ambedkar and Gautam Budhha engraved on either sides, has been made from utensils donated by people, most of them Dalits, from different parts of the country. It has been made by two artists from Odisha and Delhi.

The message on the coin — in Hindi and English — says, “Will the 1947 dream of untouchability-free India be a reality in 2047?”. The word untouchability has also been written in 15 Indian languages on one side of the coin.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Europe’s summer travel chaosPremium
Explained: Europe’s summer travel chaos
UPSC Key-August 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tomato Inflation’ or ‘Direc...Premium
UPSC Key-August 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tomato Inflation’ or ‘Direc...
Road to 2024 | Congress’s eternal Rahul Gandhi dilemma: Will he, won&#821...Premium
Road to 2024 | Congress’s eternal Rahul Gandhi dilemma: Will he, won&#821...
Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forwardPremium
Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward

Last month, while declaring the yatra, Dalit rights activist Martin Macwan of the Navsarjan Trust stated that it was a collective failure of all the political parties that untouchability is still prevalent. According to Macwan, they have written to the President about the initiative. He added that if the government does not accept the coin, they will bring it back to Dalit Shakti Kendra of Navsarjan Trust in Nani Devti village.

Kirit Rathod from the Navsarjan Trust said, “The yatra (on vehicles) started from Nani Devti village today (Monday). We will reach Delhi on August 7 and a public meeting will be organised on August 8.”

More from Ahmedabad

The yatra will pass through other states like Rajasthan and Haryana before reaching Delhi.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 02:12:32 am

Most Popular

1

NTR’s daughter Uma Maheshwari found dead in Hyderabad

2

Aamir Khan reacts to 'boycott Bollywood, Laal Singh Chaddha' trends: 'Please watch my films'

3

‘Pawar’s man’ Sanjay Raut in ED custody, then what explains NCP chief's silence?

4

Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge

5

Parliament session Live: Naidu expunges Sitharaman's references to Sonia Gandhi in Rajya Sabha last week

Featured Stories

From Matoshree to Mein Kampf and back: What connects Uddhav Thackeray to ...
From Matoshree to Mein Kampf and back: What connects Uddhav Thackeray to ...
India’s response to Sri Lanka and Myanmar crises is a study in contrast. ...
India’s response to Sri Lanka and Myanmar crises is a study in contrast. ...
Explained: Europe's summer travel chaos
Explained: Europe's summer travel chaos
Explained: How Iraq's competing Shia groups are pushing it towards a new ...
Explained: How Iraq's competing Shia groups are pushing it towards a new ...
Journey of Oppn placards: Social media inputs to Khan Market & finall...
Journey of Oppn placards: Social media inputs to Khan Market & finall...
Punjab AAP strikes discordant note in V-C row as CM Mann regrets minister...
Punjab AAP strikes discordant note in V-C row as CM Mann regrets minister...
Former Andhra CM NTR's daughter found dead at Hyderabad home

Former Andhra CM NTR's daughter found dead at Hyderabad home

Fire at Jabalpur hospital, 4 patients among 8 dead

Fire at Jabalpur hospital, 4 patients among 8 dead

Journey of Oppn placards: Social media inputs to Khan Market & finally Parliament

Journey of Oppn placards: Social media inputs to Khan Market & finally Parliament

Row over comments on Mumbai: Maharashtra governor Koshyari apologises

Row over comments on Mumbai: Maharashtra governor Koshyari apologises

Another monkeypox case in Delhi, again with no recent international travel history

Another monkeypox case in Delhi, again with no recent international travel history

Chennai’s ‘namma paiyyan’ Praggnanandhaa has fans on a string

Chennai’s ‘namma paiyyan’ Praggnanandhaa has fans on a string

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

The powerful and ubiquitous ED
Opinion

The powerful and ubiquitous ED

Seven new districts in Bengal — how and why are districts created
Express Explained

Seven new districts in Bengal — how and why are districts created

Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge

Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 01: Latest News
Advertisement