1,000-kg brass coin for new Parliament building | ‘Untouchability exists’: Coin yatra to Delhi begins

An Ahmedabad-based human rights group, Navsarjan Trust, Monday started its week-long yatra from Nani Devti village to Delhi along with a specially designed brass coin, weighing 1,000 kilograms, to remind the political class of the country that untouchability exists in the country even after 75 years of independence.

The group wants to give the coin to President Draupadi Murmu to be kept in the new Parliament building. As part of the initiative, Bhim Rudan (cries of Dr BR Ambedkar), the group has also collected Re 1 coin from 20 lakh people as their contribution to the country.

The brass coin, with a message on untouchability and pictures of Dr BR Ambedkar and Gautam Budhha engraved on either sides, has been made from utensils donated by people, most of them Dalits, from different parts of the country. It has been made by two artists from Odisha and Delhi.

The message on the coin — in Hindi and English — says, “Will the 1947 dream of untouchability-free India be a reality in 2047?”. The word untouchability has also been written in 15 Indian languages on one side of the coin.

Last month, while declaring the yatra, Dalit rights activist Martin Macwan of the Navsarjan Trust stated that it was a collective failure of all the political parties that untouchability is still prevalent. According to Macwan, they have written to the President about the initiative. He added that if the government does not accept the coin, they will bring it back to Dalit Shakti Kendra of Navsarjan Trust in Nani Devti village.

Kirit Rathod from the Navsarjan Trust said, “The yatra (on vehicles) started from Nani Devti village today (Monday). We will reach Delhi on August 7 and a public meeting will be organised on August 8.”

The yatra will pass through other states like Rajasthan and Haryana before reaching Delhi.