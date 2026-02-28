Branding, marketing and certification: When Gujarat MLAs join hands on natural farming

IN ONE of the rare occasions, Gujarat legislators across party lines came to an agreement on Friday in the Legislative Assembly on one issue: natural farming.

Following a speech on natural farming by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat in the Assembly, MLAs cutting across party lines presented a ‘united front’ as they supported each other’s suggestions and observations on natural farming and the issues faced by farmers in the state.

As the Governor ended his speech on the serious consequences of chemical farming and the benefits of natural farming, the floor was opened to MLAs, who made several suggestions on branding, marketing and certification of natural farming products and to motivate farmers to adopt natural farming.

The Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Dediapada, Chaitar Vasava, garnered applause from the farmers in the Assembly’s visiting gallery when he requested the state government to help them in marketing of their natural products.

While BJP MLA from Rajula constituency in Amreli, Hira Solanki gave his own example stating that he is 62 years old but is not under any medication till date as he has been using naturally-grown products in the farmland adjoining his house for years.

“I grow vegetables on this land. I am 62 years old but not under any medication. I come from the coastal area where eating fish is a part of the diet. In today’s time, only fish is considered to be completely organic across the world,” Solanki said.

A multiple-term legislator from the Koli community in Saurashtra, Solanki even offered to bring the natural vegetables grown on his farmland for all the 182 members in the House.

Joining Solanki, BJP’s Jitu Chaudhary representing Kaprada constituency in Valsad, which is famous for its mangoes, also offered to bring the famous organic Valsadi mangoes for all the members.

Congress’ Patan MLA Kirit Patel shared his experience on natural farming and the difficulties he had to face to market cucumber he grew naturally in his farms.

Gopal Italia, AAP MLA from Visavadar, suggested that the state government help farmers in branding and marketing their natural products. He also suggested training farmers in branding and packaging.

Highlighting the issues faced in verifying if the products are natural or not, Dhavalsinh Zala, independent MLA from Bayad constituency, requested a mechanism for certification of natural products. He also suggested that the state government financially compensate farmers who switch to natural farming in the first one or two years. This, he said, will motivate farmers to switch to natural farming without the fear of losses.

BJPs Hardik Patel, representing Viramgam constituency, too recommended some financial assistance to farmers in the initial years to motivate them to adopt natural farming as the production in some cases declines initially.

BJP’s Mahesh Kaswala from Savarkundla constituency in Amreli came up with a suggestion to provide a portable certification device that can verify the quality and authenticity of the natural products easily. He also asked if the state government can ban the chemicals used for artificially ripening fruits like mangoes.

Congress MLA from Danilimda constituency Shailesh Parmar suggested the state government to identify at least one acre land across 18,000 villages in the state for natural farming which will motivate farmers in villages where natural farming is not practiced. BJPs Vejalpur MLA Amit Thaker asked if a co-operative village model can be developed for natural farming products right from production, packing to marketing and selling.

Devvrat, while appreciating the suggestions and the fact that everyone had come together for the cause, urged all the members of the Assembly to ensure that one village in their constituency is developed as a ‘Natural Village’.

He stated that a decision had been taken to create a market for natural products right from the taluka to district level where the farmers can directly sell their products and already such platforms have started at around 250 places. In the coming days, the number will be increased, he announced.

Devvrat, who is also the Governor of Maharashtra, added that the country spends crores of rupees on subsidies for urea and Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP), and this money can be saved by adopting natural farming. Due to the efforts of the Gujarat government, more than 8 lakh farmers in the state have adopted natural farming so far, he said, adding that farmers should initially practice natural farming on a portion of their land.

Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani said that an agri mall is being created where only natural products will be sold. Pointing out that natural farming is one of the most sensitive issues concerning human life today, he appealed to all public representatives to take personal interest in encouraging farmers in their respective areas to adopt natural farming.

The event was attended by Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Rushikesh Patel, Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Shri Purneshbhai Modi, members of the cabinet, MPs, MLAs, former Speakers of the Assembly, former Deputy Speakers, former MPs, former MLAs, Vice-Chancellors of universities, scientists, writers as well as farmers practicing natural farming.

Budget provisions on natural farming

Reiterating that the government is committed to ensure that more farmers adopt natural farming, to expand its scope, Finance Minister Kanu Desai had proposed to establish a centre of excellence which will provide support to farmers in accessing markets, marketing, brand promotion and certification with a provision of Rs 39 crore. There is a plan to set up six Centres of Excellence in the state for paddy, pulses, oilseeds, farm mechanisation, salinity management and coastal agriculture, value addition and agro processing. For which a provision of Rs 12 crore has been announced.

A provision of Rs 30 crore for natural farming-based farm assistance to tribal farmers along with a provision of Rs 392 crore for various activities of natural farming has been announced in the budget for 2026-27.