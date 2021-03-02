Surat: Brahmin women’s meet stresses on checking inter-community marriage

The event was organised by Bhavesh Rajyaguru, founder of Brahma Samaj, at JZ Shah College at Amroli area in Surat.

A meeting of Durga Sena — an organisation of women from the Brahmin community — was organised in Surat on Monday with an agenda to take steps in preventing women from the community marrying people from other communities.

The event was organised by Bhavesh Rajyaguru, founder of Brahma Samaj, at JZ Shah College at Amroli area in Surat.

Addressing the gathering, Rajyaguru said, “It has come to the notice of Brahma Sena that a large number of Brahmin girls are getting married to other castes… if this is not stopped, the community will cease to exist in the next 20 years.”

Rajyaguru also launched the website durgasena.com, and appealed to the attendees to get registered on it to find suitable match for marriage within the community.

He also announced plan to start an organic food manufacturing unit to make the women self-reliant. “Land has been identified near Ahmedabad and the foundation stone of the factory will be laid in April The products will be given to economically weaker Brahmin community members to sell them and earn a living,” he said.

Talking to The Indian Express, Bhavesh Rajyaguru said, “We have our parent organisation Brahma Samaj in which majority of our members are males. There are 15 lakh Brahmin in Surat and South Gujarat out of 70 lakh in Gujarat. We want to bring them on one platform… Another such meeting will be held in Junagadh in the first week of April.”