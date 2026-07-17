Brace for moderate rain as week-long dry spell ends

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After nearly a week’s break, it rained in several parts of the state on Thursday. As many as 94 talukas in southern, northern, and Saurashtra districts reported rainfall.
Till 8 pm, Paddhari in Rajkot received the highest 53 mm of rain, followed by Kamrej (46 mm) in Surat, Rapar (43 mm) in Kutch, Magrol (38 mm) and Bardoli (38 mm) in Surat, Dhandhuka (31 mm) in Ahmedabad, Netrang (29 mm) in Bharuch and Areth (24 mm) in Surat, weathermen said.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the state might continue to experience light to moderate rain till July 22. “Light to moderate rain and thundershowers are very likely in all districts of North Gujarat, a few places in all South Gujarat districts and at isolated places in Saurashtra and Kutch till July 22,” the weather department said.
“Due to a well-marked low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Odisha-West Bengal coasts, along with a monsoon trough, an upper air cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan and a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from July 19, parts of Gujarat are likely to see rain,” it added.
The IMD has also warned fishermen against venturing into the sea till July 20 on account of strong winds that were likely in North and South Gujarat coasts. “Squally winds of speeds up to 45 to 55 kmph is expected along and off Gujarat coast,” it said.
Meanwhile, the state has received 25 per cent of its estimated rainfall of the season, with South Gujarat recording the highest 35.29 per cent.
Since June 1, 8,324 people have been relocated from low-lying areas, and another 3,711 rescued. The highest relocations (4,683) and rescues (3,416) took place in Surat.
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