Brace for moderate rain as week-long dry spell ends

Since June 1, 8,324 people have been relocated from low-lying areas, and another 3,711 rescued. The highest relocations (4,683) and rescues (3,416) took place in Surat.

After nearly a week’s break, it rained in several parts of the state on Thursday. As many as 94 talukas in southern, northern, and Saurashtra districts reported rainfall.

Till 8 pm, Paddhari in Rajkot received the highest 53 mm of rain, followed by Kamrej (46 mm) in Surat, Rapar (43 mm) in Kutch, Magrol (38 mm) and Bardoli (38 mm) in Surat, Dhandhuka (31 mm) in Ahmedabad, Netrang (29 mm) in Bharuch and Areth (24 mm) in Surat, weathermen said.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the state might continue to experience light to moderate rain till July 22. “Light to moderate rain and thundershowers are very likely in all districts of North Gujarat, a few places in all South Gujarat districts and at isolated places in Saurashtra and Kutch till July 22,” the weather department said.