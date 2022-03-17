Boy’s murder in Anand: Police file chargesheet in 15 days

As many as 15 days after an eight-year-old boy was killed at a village in Anand, police on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against the accused man who had allegedly abducted the victim in order to sodomise him and later drowned him in a river.

According to police, the child, whose father works as a driver, had gone missing outside his residence on March 2. Two days later, police found the body of the child from the banks of Mahisagar river in Anand.

On March 5, police arrested a neighbour of the victim child in connection with the case.

According to police, the accused had abducted the victim after luring him with promises of buying a spinning top toy (Lattu). The accused then took the child to the banks of Mahisagar river and tried to sodomise him.

After the child started crying for help, the accused then forcibly drowned him in the Mahisagar river by holding his head in the water and returned home, police said.

Later, fearing capture, the accused also wrote an anonymous letter in Hindi regarding the abduction of the child and left it at the shop of one of the relatives, in order to mislead the investigation. The accused has been booked under IPC 376 for rape, 302 for murder, 363 for abduction and sections of the Protecton of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“After the accused was arrested, he was remanded in five-day police custody. To ensure that the perpetrator receives harshest punishment, police assembled technical evidences and other testimonies and today filed a chargesheet at a local court in Anand within 15 days of the murder of child,” said a senior police officer.