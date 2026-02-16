Boy killed, 2 women injured in Vadodara accident, search on for 2-wheeler rider

The child was taken to the SSG hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. (File)

A FIVE-YEAR-OLD boy was killed and two women were seriously injured after being hit by a two-wheeler while crossing the road in the Makarpura area of Vadodara on Sunday evening, police said on Monday. The Vadodara city police has booked the yet-to-be identified driver for rash and negligent driving leading to death.

The police identified the deceased boy as Dharv Valand.

As per the FIR registered at the Manjalpur police station by the boy’s mother Juhi Valand (25), a speeding two-wheeler rider knocked down the two women and her son, who were attempting to cross the road and Sussen cross road in Makarpura on Sunday evening. The impact was such that Dharv was flung in the air before he fell on the ground, suffering grievous head injuries while the two women suffered multiple fractures.