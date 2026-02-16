Boy killed, 2 women injured in Vadodara accident, search on for 2-wheeler rider

The Vadodara city police has booked the yet-to-be identified driver for rash and negligent driving leading to death.

By: Express News Service
2 min readAhmedabadFeb 16, 2026 10:23 PM IST
The child was taken to the SSG hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.The child was taken to the SSG hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. (File)
A FIVE-YEAR-OLD boy was killed and two women were seriously injured after being hit by a two-wheeler while crossing the road in the Makarpura area of Vadodara on Sunday evening, police said on Monday. The Vadodara city police has booked the yet-to-be identified driver for rash and negligent driving leading to death.

The police identified the deceased boy as Dharv Valand.

As per the FIR registered at the Manjalpur police station by the boy’s mother Juhi Valand (25), a speeding two-wheeler rider knocked down the two women and her son, who were attempting to cross the road and Sussen cross road in Makarpura on Sunday evening. The impact was such that Dharv was flung in the air before he fell on the ground, suffering grievous head injuries while the two women suffered multiple fractures.

While the child was taken to the SSG hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, Juhi suffered injuries on her leg, hand and waist while her friend, identified as Abshar Saiyed also sustained fractures on her leg. Police said that according to the complaint, the two-wheeler rider abandoned his vehicle at the spot and fled.

As per the complainant, Dharv was Juhi’s only child from a dissolved marriage and the duo stayed in Makarpura area. The FIR registered at the Manjalpur police station under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) 281 (rash and negligent driving that endangers human life), 125(A), 125(B)] (acts of negligence endangering human life), and 106(1) (causing death due to rash act not amounting to culpable homicide).

