Thursday, May 19, 2022
Boy found dead in Vastral

A day after the body was found, his father Santosh Gautam filed a complaint against a person named Ashwin Marathi for the murder.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
May 20, 2022 12:04:50 am
Police booked Marathi under IPC 302 for murder and sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

A 15-year-old boy was found dead in Vastral area of Ahmedabad on Wednesday with his body in a mutilated state, police said.

The body of Ranjit Gautam, a resident of Tilaknagar in Vastral, was found in a farmland near Chahat Residency society in Vastral, police said, adding he was undergoing training for furniture work.

“My son just started learning furniture work at a shop in Laxminagar of Vastral. He told me about Marathi picking up a fight with him recently. My son did not return home Tuesday night and his body was found Wednesday,” said Gautam in his complaint.

Police booked Marathi under IPC 302 for murder and sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

