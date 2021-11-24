Boy electrocuted in Ahmedabad while trying to ‘shoot video atop goods train’

A 15-year-old boy in Ahmedabad was electrocuted after he climbed on to the roof of a stationary goods train, allegedly to shoot a video of himself, and came in contact with high tension electric wires.

According to police and railway officials, the incident took place Monday afternoon in the Sabarmati Railway Yard section opposite Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad when the boy, a higher secondary student in a private school and a resident of Ranip area, climbed on to the roof of a stationary train.

“The boy had gone to the Sabarmati Railway Yard with his friends on Monday afternoon. The teen climbed upon one of the wagons of a stationary goods train on track number 3 to record a selfie video when he got electrocuted. No one else was injured in the incident,” said a senior officer of Sabarmati Railway police station.

“He was rushed to GMERS Hospital with the help of the Government Railway Police. The chief medical officer at the hospital declared him dead on arrival. An accidental death case has been registered in the matter,” the officer added.

The boy’s Instagram account showed several “reels” made by him and according to police, he was planning to shoot one such video on the train.

“It is an unfortunate incident. We have conducted public awareness campaigns and sent out advertisements regarding the fatal risks involved in doing such stunts on trains. Our loco drivers do their best to ensure that there is no loss to human life yet sometimes such incidents happen,” JK Jain, public relations officer, Western Railways.