Boy electrocuted by farm fence, farmer booked

A 10-year-old boy was electrocuted after he came in contact with an electric fence around a farm near Sisodra village of Narmada district on Monday. Narmada police said the deceased was identified as Ayush Vasava, a resident of Akuwada village in Nandod taluka of Narmada district. Ayush had gone to the farm to play with his friends when he accidentally came in contact with the electric fence.

Based on the complaint filed by Ayush’s father, the owner of the farm has been booked under IPC section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder). The accused had illegally passed electric current through the fence of his farm to keep wild animals at bay and protect his jowar crops, police said.

Though illegal, farmers resort to electrifying their fences to protect their crops from blue bulls and wild boars. Installing high voltage electric fences on the farm is in contravention with rules laid out by the forest department, which allows only solar powered boundaries.

“The electricity department has been informed who will further investigate from their end as most farmers resort to electrifying their fences without permission from the department. The owner has been detained and further investigations are underway,” Investigating Officer, S D Patel said.

16 bovines killed by lightning

Sixteen bovines were killed after being struck by lightning during heavy rain in Radiyata village of Mahisagar’s Virpur taluka late on Sunday night. The carcasses were buried after an autopsy, officials said.

The animals include 11 cows, one buffalo and four calves. A team of district administrative officials along with the veterinary doctors had visited the cowshed. All the animals were declared dead on the spot. Together they were valued at Rs 7,75,000.

The owner of the cowshed, Amit Patel, who is a dairy farmer is now left with four calves. “There was heavy rain and lightning on Sunday night. When I woke up in the morning, I found my cows and buffalo dead,” Patel said.

Mamlatdaar Virpur, Himashu Solanki also stated that prima facie the death occurred due to lightning strike. “We are still waiting for a detailed autopsy report. The farmer will be compensated for his loss as per protocols,” Solanki said.

