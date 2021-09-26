Boy ‘dies by suicide’ in Surat

A 14-year-old boy, who is a native of Uttar Pradesh and resides in Pandesara area of Surat, allegedly died by suicide Saturday.

The boy, identified as Parth Shahu, was found hanging inside the washroom of his residence.

The incident came to light when the boy’s father Rambhai Shahu, who runs grocery shop, went to the washroom and found him hanging.

Rambhai Shahu contacted neighbours and later called police. Pandesarea police took custody of the body and lodged a case of accidental death.

Pandesara Assistant Sub inspector Mansukh Paragsinh said, “The reason for the boy taking the extreme step is still unknown. He was studying in class 8 in a private school and had two sisters.”