Boy assaulted inside mosque rescued: Police

Nine persons were arrested in Palanpur city of Banaskantha on Wednesday after they allegedly abducted a nine-year-old boy and assaulted him inside a mosque, suspecting him to be a thief.

According to police, the incident toko place around 12.30 pm on Tuesday when the child, a street urchin, was in Jampura area begging for food. Police said that around 10 men abducted the child near Gathaman Petrol Pump in Jampura area and dragged him inside a mosque.

The child was then allegedly tortured suspecting him to be a thief, the boy’s mother said in her complaint. Police said that a team sent to rescue the child and arrest the accused was assaulted by a local mob at Jampura.

The boy is a resident of Palanpur city and the family of three siblings along with parents are into begging, police said.

“On Tuesday morning, my husband and I went to Palanpur city to beg while my two sons stayed at home and the other two (including the victim child) went to the Jampura area to beg. Around 12 pm, we returned home when one of my sons rushed home and informed me that my nine-year-old was abducted by some people at Jampura and was rescued by police. When we reached Palanpur East police station, my son narrated the whole incident,” the her complaint added.

“My son told me that as soon as he entered Jampura locality, eight to 10 men started chasing him yelling ‘thief-thief’. They then abducted him outside the petrol pump and dragged him to the locality’s mosque, thrashing him. He was then confined to a room inside the mosque where his hands and legs were tied and he was hung upside down. Later, policemen came and rescued him,” added the complainant.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Tahir, Mohammad Talha Manasia, Mufti Iliyas Changwadia, Rehan Machhalia, Iliyas Machhalia, Maulana Raesh Maknojia, Sharaf Maknojia and Farooq Machhalia — all residents of Jampura, have been booked under IPC sections 363 for kidnapping, 342 for wrongful confinement, 294b for obscenity, 323 for assault and sections of rioting.

Police have filed another FIR at Palanpur East police station against 19 persons for allegedly assaulting the police team that had gone to rescue the child.

According to complainant head constable Kaushikbhai of Palanpur East police station, he and six other police personnel were present on beat duty at Jampura locality when they heard about a child being abducted.

“A passerby informed us about the kidnapping inside the mosque, after which we rushed to the spot. The child was tied upside down in one of the rooms and we rescued him…,” said Kaushikbhai in his complaint.

“We tried to apprehend one of the accused present in the mosque when an announcement was made against the police. A mob of 30 men and women assembled outside and started assaulting us. They threatened to kill us if we took the accused with us,” the complaint added.

The accused have been booked under sections of rioting and IPC 332 for obstructing public servants from duty and 353 for assaulting public servants.

Inspector BK Chaudhary said We are in the process of rounding up more accused. The child has returned to his family.”