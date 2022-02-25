Boston Consulting Group, Accenture top recruiters at IIMA this year

The Boston Consulting Group and Accenture made the maximum number of offers among the 190 firms that participated in the final placement process for the MBA class of 2022 of the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in management at the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIMA).

While Boston Consulting Group made 47 offers (including pre-placement offers), Accenture made 32, IIMA stated in an official release Friday.

Among the investment banks, Goldman Sachs was the largest recruiter making six offers, followed by Bank of America with four offers. This year, the private equity, venture capital and asset management cohort witnessed close to 42 per cent increase in number of offers, while the management consulting cohort witnessed close to 30 per cent increase in number of net offers compared to last year, the release added. All students were placed through 20-odd cohorts.

In the consumer goods and general management domain, TAS made six offers (including pre-placement offers), closely followed by HUL, Mondelez and Emaar with three offers. In the IT consulting cohort, Tata Consultancy Services was the largest recruiter with four offers.

In the lateral placements (where firms interviewed students with prior work experience and offered them mid-level managerial positions), PayTM made 20 offers which was the highest. PwC with 13 offers, American Express with 11 offers and PayTM with 10 offers were the top recruiters in the lateral process. The lateral and final placement process concluded on February 14, the B-school stated.

The final placement process was completed through the virtual mode with recruiters and students logging in from remote locations. “While the appetite of regular recruiters was higher this year than the previous years, we also saw significant increase in the participation of firms and the variety of job roles. This clearly indicates that the demand for high quality talent continues to grow,” said Professor Ankur Sinha, Chairperson of the Placement Committee at IIMA.

While there were several new recruiters this year — including A&W Capital, B9 Beverages (Bira 91), Eightfold.Ai, EY Parthenon, Garena, Info Edge Venture Fund, Nykaa, PWC US Advisory, UnDosTres, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Zomato, among others — roles were also opened across geographies including Mexico and UAE.