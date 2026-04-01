‘Borrowed Earth’ exhibition in Ahmedabad frames climate change as lived reality

FILMMAKER AND visual artist Tanmay Shah on Tuesday unveiled Borrowed Earth, a six-day exhibition at Amdavad Ni Gufa that seeks to frame climate change as a lived, everyday reality rather than a distant crisis.

Featuring 26 acrylic paintings and 26 photographs, the exhibition examines the relationship between human systems and natural ecosystems. It is anchored in the idea that the Earth is not owned but borrowed. “Borrowed Earth is an attempt to shift the conversation from ownership to responsibility. Through this exhibition, I wanted to create a space where viewers can pause and reconsider how we inhabit this world,” Shah said at the opening.

The works, developed over six months, rely on symbolic imagery and are accompanied by written text intended to guide viewers through different environmental themes. Shah said the format was designed to encourage engagement across age groups. “The primary takeaway of the exhibit is the conversation that follows,” he said. “I felt we could extend art beyond mere self-expression toward something with more utility.”

Positioning the exhibition against dominant narratives of climate change, Shah emphasised the importance of recognising gradual shifts. “Climate change isn’t always a volcanic eruption or a massive wildfire; it is often very subtle,” he said, pointing to changes in temperature patterns, winters and monsoons that are increasingly visible but often normalised.

The exhibition was inaugurated by policy adviser Dr Sunil R Parekh, who highlighted the role of art in communicating complex environmental issues. “Scientific data tells us what is happening, but art helps us understand why it matters. Borrowed Earth creates that emotional and intellectual bridge, encouraging people to think beyond immediate concerns and consider the long-term impact of human actions,” he said. Parekh added that the works were “very deep and meaningfully depicted” and described climate change as “a very significant problem”.

Alongside the paintings, the photographs — captured by Shah over eight years across different geographies — serve as a visual counterpoint grounded in observation. Referring to one image of the Northern Lights in Alaska, Shah said, “This is not light; it is solar radiation made visible as charged particles collide with Earth’s magnetic field,” adding that such images reflect the conditions that sustain life on Earth. Another photograph referencing the Eiffel Tower, he said, points to how human achievements are rooted in an understanding of “forces, materials, and limits”.

Shah said the idea for the exhibition emerged from his travels, where he observed a shared but often passive awareness of environmental change. “We are very confused regarding responsibility,” he said. “People assume someone else will handle it.”

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The exhibition will remain open to the public daily from 4 pm to 8 pm until April 5. Shah said there are plans to take Borrowed Earth to other cities, including Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, adding that the priority at present is to expand the conversation rather than commercialise the work.

(Nishant Bal is an intern at The Indian Express, Ahmedabad)