Borisagar wins Sahitya Akademi award

Written by Hitanshi Shah

Noted Gujarati humourist and essayist Ratilal Borisagar, 81, has won the Sahitya Akademi award for 2019 from Gujarat, for his work ‘Mojma revu chhe’. Born in Savarkundla city in Amreli district, Borisagar is best known for his comics and humour writings, including Anandlok, Arvachin Gujarati Hasarachanao, Maa e Maa, Enjography and Bhadrambhadra Amar Che.

“The award was unexpected. Mojma Revu Re is also just like other comics, which I wrote in 2017. I have been writing humour for the past 40 years,” Borisagar told The Indian Express. When asked about his favourite work till now he says, “Just like a mother who loves all of her kids equally, all my works are my favourite.”

After the late Jyotindra Dave and Vinod Bhatt, Ratilal Borisagar is one of the prominent Gujarati humourist. Before becoming a writer, he was a primary school teacher and also a professor. He was a columnist at a newspaper and deputy director of the Gujarat State Board Of School Textbooks, Gandhinagar. He contributed a lot for Gujarati textbooks and was also a secretary of Gujarati Sahitya Parishad.

When asked about the works of Borisagar, vice-president of the parishad, Rajendra Patel, said, “It is easy to make people laugh through insults and abuses, but he has a different way of making people laugh with most appropriate and respectable language… He is an excellent editor, researcher, and a well versed teacher and professor. He has contributed a lot to Gujarati literature.”

Borisagar also bagged the Jyotindra Dave Award from Gujarati Sahitya Parishad (Gujarati Literature Council).

