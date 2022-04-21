Watch: British PM Boris Johnson spins charkha at Sabarmati Ashram

Soon after arriving in India on a two-day visit, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Thursday visited Mahatma Gandhi’s Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, where he tried his hand at the charkha.

UK PM Boris Johnson in India | Follow live updates

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Johnson was seen spinning the charkha at the ashram. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel accompanied him on his visit.

#WATCH | Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson visits Sabarmati Ashram, tries his hands on ‘charkha’ pic.twitter.com/6RTCpyce3k — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2022

In a note penned in the visitor’s book of Sabarmati Ashram, Johnson paid tribute to Gandhi, saying, “It is an immense privilege to come to the Ashram of this extraordinary man and to understand how he mobilised such simple principles of truth and non-violence to change the world to get better.”

Johnson was also gifted a copy of the autobiography of Madeleine Slade, better known as Mirabehn, who was the daughter of a British admiral who later went on to become a disciple of Gandhi.

In a note penned in the visitor’s book of Sabarmati Ashram, Johnson paid tribute to Gandhi, saying, “It is an immense privilege to come to the Ashram of this extraordinary man. (Express/Nirmal Harindran) In a note penned in the visitor’s book of Sabarmati Ashram, Johnson paid tribute to Gandhi, saying, “It is an immense privilege to come to the Ashram of this extraordinary man. (Express/Nirmal Harindran)

During his visit, Johnson is expected to announce a draft of commercial agreements and hail a “new era” in bilateral trade and investment ties with India, the UK High Commission said on Thursday. The UK and Indian businesses are set to announce investments and export deals worth over £1 billion, in areas from software engineering to health. Apart from this, the countries are also expected to announce science and tech collaborations, including a digital health partnership and a joint investment fund for Indian deep-tech and AI start-ups; new AI scholarships for Indian students jointly funded by the UK government’s Chevening programme and India’s Adani Group; and a £6 million investment by AI healthcare specialists Qure.ai to open a centre of excellence in the UK.

Johnson will also visit the Gandhi Ashram today, and later go to Gujarat Biotechnology University, Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar, and also a plant of JCB company at Halol near Vadodara city.