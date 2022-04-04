Border Security Force seizes Pakistani fishing boat in Kutch

The Border Security Force (BSF) said on Monday that it had seized a Pakistani fishing boat for allegedly intruding into Indian territory near Harami Nallah in Gujarat’s Kutch district.

During routine patrolling at 8.30pm on April 3, the BSF noticed the movement of two Pakistani boats and four or five Pakistani fishermen near border pillar number 1,160 on the international border, a press release from the force said. The patrol rushed to the spot after crossing the swamps on foot, it added.

Seeing the approaching BSF patrol, the fishermen took advantage of the marshy terrain and fled back into Pakistani territory, the release said.

The patrol chased the fishermen and seized one of the fishing boats about 100 meters inside Indian territory. The seized boat was thoroughly checked and nothing suspicious was found, the release added.