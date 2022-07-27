Bootleggers in collusion with govt and cops, says Congress; BTP wants Sanghavi to quit

July 27, 2022 1:31:30 am
The Congress blamed the state administration and police for the alleged hooch tragedy saying they failed to act despite repeated representations from local leaders of the affected villages. “Our local Congress president and village sarpanches submitted memorandums complaining against illegal dens and those selling liquor in the village. I was told an informer who used to report activities of liquor networks was murdered by local bootleggers,” said Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Jagdish Thakor.
On Tuesday, Thakor accompanied by Leader of Opposition in Assembly Sukhram Rathva and other Congress leaders visited the victims undergoing treatment at Sir Takhtasinhji General Hospital in Bhavnagar. He questioned why the state government, which had even used drones to catch those violating Covid-19 induced lockdown, was not able to crack down on illegal distilleries brewing country liquor
Meanwhile, independent MLA and Gujarat Congress Working President Jignesh Mevani, who visited Rojid village with Thakor, demanded Rs 10 lakh in compensation for the next of kin of the victims. He alleged that liquor vends ran in all the districts of the state in collusion with the “BJP government, police officers and bootleggers and have put the lives of so many people in danger”.
At Ahmedabad Civil hospital, Congress MLA Himmatsinh Patel reiterated that the incident was an outcome of the “collusion of many officials from the lower to the higher end of the system”.
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) President and Dediapada MLA Mahesh Vasava said the state government must take moral responsibility for the tragedy and demanded the resignation of Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. He also demanded Rs 50 lakh compensation for the victims. Vasava, whose party is in talks to tie up with the AAP for the upcoming Assembly polls, met the kin of the deceased in Rojid.
Vasava, who attended one of the victims’ funeral, said the hooch tragedy was “not accidental but a murder”. Incidentally, on July 5, the MLA’s mother, Sarla—wife of Jhagadia MLA Chhotubhai Vasava—had submitted a memorandum to the government to make liquor availability legal in the state to avoid the risk of deaths due to alcohol in the rural areas.
