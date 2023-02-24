Boost for Education: Rs 43,000 cr allocated, aid to RTE beneficiaries

The Gujarat government announced a provision of Rs 43,651 crore for the Education Department for the year 2023-24 — an increase by 25 per cent from the last year’s budget — in the state Budget presented on Friday, even as it announced a new contractual appointment of shala sahayaks (school assistants) to handle the “non-academic” work that was burdening primary teachers.

Among the schemes included for education sector in this Budget is ‘Gyan Sadhana School Voucher Scheme’, claimed to be the first-of-its-kind in the country, and aims to provide assistance for beneficiaries of Right to Education Act (RTE) and from economically weaker section to complete their schooling.

A provision of Rs 3,109 crore has been announced for Mission Schools of Excellence for the financial year 2023-24.

This is the first time in the history of the state that the education budget is claimed to have been increased by 25 per cent compared to the previous year — earlier this hike used to range from 7 to 10 per cent. In the last Budget, Rs 34,884.47 crore was allocated for the education sector.

Under ‘Gyan Sadhana School Voucher Scheme’, children who have studied from Class 1 to 8 under the 25 per cent reservation in private schools under Right to Education Act (RTE) and are under the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category, will be provided school vouchers of Rs 20,000 per student per year to continue their studies from Classes 9 to 12 in a private school.

For the scheme, a provision of Rs 50 crore for 25,000 students selected through competitive examinations in the financial year 2023-24 has been announced.

“This is the state government’s initiative with two conditions— the applicant has to be still BPL even today and pass the eligibility or entrance exam,” education secretary Vinod Rao told The Indian Express.

Following the long-pending demands from government school teachers’ associations to reduce the additional non-academic burden from them, a new scheme of ‘School Assistant’ for government primary schools was announced in the Budget.

For this, in about 6,400 government primary schools — 4,600 bigger schools with student enrolment of more than 300 and 1,800 pay-center schools with student strength of less than 30 — will be provided school assistants.

A provision of Rs 87 crore for the year 2023-24 has been announced for funding of 6,400 school assistants under this scheme.

“These school assistants or shalasahayaks like vidyasahayak will be on contractual basis to whom we expect to pay Rs 18000 monthly salary-one for each school.

They will handle computer lab, all non-academic activities like daily reporting, record keeping, online operation of schools, academic operations as and when required,” stated Rao.

In addition to extra tasks like census and election duties, over the last few years government school teachers were asked to undertake assignments like daily uploading of attendance, weekly and unit tests results among other non teaching jobs, which had added to their burden.

With the country readying to host Olympics 2036 and especially Gujarat bidding for this hosting, to encourage students of government schools for sports, yoga and other physical education activities, a budget provision of Rs 66 crore for appointment of sports assistants in nearly 5,000 government primary and secondary schools with student strength above 300 under Mission Schools of Excellence has been announced.

For government and grant-in-aid primary, secondary and higher secondary schools teachers, a provision has been made to introduce health card scheme for cashless medical facility to all teachers. This will also save time of the department in processing the file at every level of claim.

At present, government teachers are provided Rs 1000 as health benefits as their salary component.

For higher education, the state government has announced to establish Cyber Security Awareness and Creative Handholding (CAWACH) centres in more than 500 government and grant-in-aid colleges with the intention to protect these students from the undesirable activities like cybercrime, cyber fraud and mobile addiction.