Boost to BJP ahead of Baroda Dairy polls: 3 candidates set to win uncontested

Three directors of Baroda Dairy, including Chairman Dinesh Patel are set to win uncontested after the election officer announced the final list of candidates ahead of the March 18 polls, on Monday.

Dinesh Patel’s candidature from Zone-1 of the dairy went uncontested after the nomination form of contestant Bhaskar Patel was rejected during the scrutiny of nomination forms. Along with Patel, Krupalsinh Maharaul from Zone-10 and Sangramsinh Rathwa from Zone-13 are set to be uncontested winners as other nomination forms were rejected.

With this, the total number of uncontested seats in the Baroda Dairy polls will go up to four so far. Earlier, sitting Vice President GB Solanki was the lone candidate to file his nomination from Zone-11 of the Dairy.