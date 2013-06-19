Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Bookies runaway partner arrested in Ahmedabad

Bookie Vinod Mulchandanis absconding accomplice Sheetal Shah was arrested Tuesday from Ahmedabad for allegedly accepting bets on cricket matches

Written by Press Trust Of India | Ahmedabad | Published: June 19, 2013 5:15:04 am
Bookie Vinod Mulchandanis absconding accomplice Sheetal Shah was arrested Tuesday from Ahmedabad for allegedly accepting bets on cricket matches in the recently concluded Indian Premier Leagues (IPL) season 6.

Sheetal Shah was arrested this evening for running a cricket betting racket. She was bookie Vinod Mulchandanis partner who was arrested on May 25, said Crime Branch ACP Mayur Chavda.

A detailed interrogation will ascertain whether Shah is involved in fixing or betting, Chavda added.

The officer said nothing incriminating had been recovered from Shah so far.

Police were searching for Shah after Vinod Mulchandanis interrogation showed Shah and bookies Jeetu Tharad,Rakesh Rajkot,Kiran Thakkar and Chirag Maninagar also accepted bets on matches and passed on information to a bookie in Mumbai.

Mulchandani was arrested from Ahmedabad after the IPL spot-fixing scandal broke out. Rs. 1.28 crore in cash,10 gold biscuits worth Rs. 26 lakh,12 cellphones among other things were recovered from him.

According to police,Mulchandanis network was spread across Rajkot,Bhavnagar,Amreli and Ahmedabad.

