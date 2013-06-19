Bookie Vinod Mulchandanis absconding accomplice Sheetal Shah was arrested Tuesday from Ahmedabad for allegedly accepting bets on cricket matches in the recently concluded Indian Premier Leagues (IPL) season 6.
Sheetal Shah was arrested this evening for running a cricket betting racket. She was bookie Vinod Mulchandanis partner who was arrested on May 25, said Crime Branch ACP Mayur Chavda.
A detailed interrogation will ascertain whether Shah is involved in fixing or betting, Chavda added.
The officer said nothing incriminating had been recovered from Shah so far.
Police were searching for Shah after Vinod Mulchandanis interrogation showed Shah and bookies Jeetu Tharad,Rakesh Rajkot,Kiran Thakkar and Chirag Maninagar also accepted bets on matches and passed on information to a bookie in Mumbai.
Mulchandani was arrested from Ahmedabad after the IPL spot-fixing scandal broke out. Rs. 1.28 crore in cash,10 gold biscuits worth Rs. 26 lakh,12 cellphones among other things were recovered from him.
According to police,Mulchandanis network was spread across Rajkot,Bhavnagar,Amreli and Ahmedabad.
For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App