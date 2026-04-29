Booked in GujCTOC cases, rival ‘gang leaders’ win Jamnagar polls from jails

Eighteen of Khilji's gang members and 11 of Khafi’s gang members are named as accused in the cases. There are more than 50 cases against both gangs, confirmed DySP Jayvirsinh Zhala of Jamnagar Police.

Two of the four seats in Jamnagar that the BJP couldn’t manage to wrest were won by men who are jailed in connection with the Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime or GujCTOC cases booked against them. In the 16-ward municipal corporation, the Bharatiya Janata Party won 60 out of 64 seats.

From Ward no.12, the highest 14,018 votes went to Aslam Kareem Khilji of the Aam Aadmi Party. Khilji and Altaf Gaffar Khafi of the Indian National Congress (12,033 votes) are rival gang leaders in the city who were both booked for organised crime earlier this month. Both are currently in judicial custody, with Khilji lodged at the Morbi jail and Khafi at the Amreli jail.