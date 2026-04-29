Booked in GujCTOC cases, rival ‘gang leaders’ win Jamnagar polls from jails

Two of the four seats in Jamnagar that the BJP couldn’t manage to wrest were won by men who are jailed in connection with the Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime or GujCTOC cases booked against them. In the 16-ward municipal corporation, the Bharatiya Janata Party won 60 out of 64 seats.
From Ward no.12, the highest 14,018 votes went to Aslam Kareem Khilji of the Aam Aadmi Party. Khilji and Altaf Gaffar Khafi of the Indian National Congress (12,033 votes) are rival gang leaders in the city who were both booked for organised crime earlier this month. Both are currently in judicial custody, with Khilji lodged at the Morbi jail and Khafi at the Amreli jail.
Speaking about Khilji and Khafi, police officials told The Indian Express: “These two are gang leaders. There are multiple cases against their gang members, including murder, attempt to murder, use of illegal firearms, extortion, as well as land grabbing and encroachments. Earlier this year, these gangs procured illegal weapons and fired on each other, leading to a gang war situation in Jamnagar. They were both booked under the GujCTOC Act based on several FIRs against their gang members.”
Eighteen of Khilji’s gang members and 11 of Khafi’s gang members are named as accused in the cases. There are more than 50 cases against both gangs, confirmed DySP Jayvirsinh Zhala of Jamnagar Police.
Both are incumbent corporators of the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation and have retained their seats from Ward no.12.
AAP’s ex-farmer leader wins on BJP ticket
Farm leader Raju Karpada, who left the AAP and joined the BJP earlier this year, has won the Muli-2 seat of Surendranagar District Panchayat.
Karpada, as the president of Kisan Sangathan of the AAP, spent more than 100 days in jail after violence broke out at his Kisan Mahapanchayat rally in Botad in October 2025. He resigned from the AAP over differences with the party leadership and joined the BJP shortly after.
Brendan Dabhi works with The Indian Express, focusing his comprehensive reporting primarily on Gujarat. He covers the region's most critical social, legal, and administrative sectors, notably specializing at the intersection of health, social justice, and disasters.
Expertise
Health and Public Policy: He has deep expertise in healthcare issues, including rare diseases, Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), the complex logistics of organ transplants, and public health challenges like drug-resistant TB and heat health surveillance. His on-ground reporting during the COVID-19 pandemic and Mucormycosis was critical in exposing healthcare challenges faced by marginalized communities in Gujarat.
Social Justice and Legal Administration: He reports on the functioning of the legal and police system, including the impact of judicial philosophy, forensics and crucial administrative reforms (. He covers major surveillance and crackdown exercises by the Gujarat police and security on the international border.
Disaster and Crisis Management: His work closely tracks how government and civic bodies respond to large-scale crises, providing essential coverage on the human and administrative fallout of disasters including cyclones, floods, conflict, major fires and reported extensively on the AI 171 crash in Ahmedabad.
Civic Infrastructure and Governance: Provides timely reports on critical civic failures, including large scale infrastructure projects by the railways and civic bodies, as well as the enforcement of municipal regulations and their impact on residents and heritage. ... Read More