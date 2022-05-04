Book withdrawn after Cong flags derogatory reference on tribals

A PRIVATE publisher has apologised and withdrawn a preparatory book on sociology for undergraduate students after the Congress pointed out derogatory references to the tribal community in the text.

Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi wrote to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Education Minister Jitu Vaghani demanding withdrawal of the book meant for sociology students of Saurashtra University and asked for strict legal action against the publisher for insulting women of a particular community.

Ahmedabad-based publisher R Jamnadas and Company announced on its website that the book will be withdrawn. “We were informed by community leaders that some information on tribal communities in Sociology book ‘Kautilya’ has caused hurt and for which we apologise from the heart. We will immediately retract these books from the market,” the publishers said.

The books are a part of the series ‘Kautilya Prashnasamput’ self-help books, for second year students pursuing Sociology, a portion of the book accessed by The Indian Express has listed prostitution as one of the causes of AIDS. “In cities, villages and tribal community the practice of prostitution continues unchecked. According to the survey many prostitutes are infected with HIV AIDS….” it says.

Doshi in his complaint to Patel and Vaghani, stated, “In a chapter on the causes of AIDS…, with an intent to insult the tribal community a baseless comment it is written that ‘the practice of prostitution in the tribal community is rampant’.”

Demanding legal action against the printer and publisher Doshi stated, “We demand immediate filing of complaint against Jamnadas and Company. The Congress party strongly opposes this move by Jamnadas Company who insults women of a particular community.”