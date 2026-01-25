‘A guide for emerging surgeons’: Book on paediatric bladder exstrophy released by joint India-US team

This book, compiled and published after being worked on for two years, contains cases based on 18 years of workshops conducted by the two hospitals in Ahmedabad, India.

google-preferred-btn
Book on paediatric bladderThe book was released by Dr Rakesh Joshi, HOD of Pediatric Surgery at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital and Dr Aseem Shukla of Cincinnati Children's Hospital. (Express Photo)

A JOINT team of paediatric surgeons from the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital on Saturday released their book on ‘Bladder Exstrophy’ and complex surgical interventions of the urinary tract in children.

This book, compiled and published after being worked on for two years, contains cases based on 18 years of workshops conducted by the two hospitals in Ahmedabad, India. The book was released by Dr Rakesh Joshi, HOD of Pediatric Surgery at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital and Dr Aseem Shukla of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

A statement from the team on Saturday said, “This book, which is a summary of the experiences of the 18-year-long Bladder Exstrophy Workshop, will be a guide for new and emerging paediatric surgeons in the treatment of children with complex diseases. This 450-page book has been compiled keeping in mind the success and international response of the Bladder Exstrophy Surgical Workshop being run at Civil Hospital for the last 18 years with a team of international experts and aims to inform surgeons from all over the world about modern treatment methods. This book covers in detail the diagnosis of birth defects during pregnancy and delivery, their genetic risks and modern surgical approaches to correct the defects by leading doctors from all over the world.”

“Moreover, the details of innovative surgical techniques that reduce post-operative pain, minimise the patient’s hospital stay and improve the appearance of the child even cosmetically after surgery make this book special for pediatric urologists worldwide,” the statement added.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Anil Kumar Singh (left), 58, father of Alok Kumar Singh, the victim of the stabbing incident at Malad station, reacts as the family members bring in the body of Alok Singh, at Kurar in Mumbai on 25 January 2026. Express photo by SankhadeepBanerjee.
On wife’s birthday, how routine train journey turned fatal for maths teacher
Although Malayalam cinema was sceptical about the movie, since it was helmed by a "flop director" and the notion that people wouldn't like seeing Mohanlal in such an avatar, the film opened to universally positive reviews after the first show itself.
Mohanlal rose to superstardom with a film that was rejected by Mammootty; it was shot in 32 days on a Rs 40 lakh budget
In the viral clip, Herzog is heard observing that all the penguins are moving toward the open water, except for one
'The nihilist penguin': why this Werner Herzog documentary clip is taking over internet years later
IND vs NZ 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score.
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, Live Cricket Score
davos meeting 2026
Money spent on Davos holidays could be used to clean up our cities
Live Blog
Advertisement