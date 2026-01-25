‘A guide for emerging surgeons’: Book on paediatric bladder exstrophy released by joint India-US team

A JOINT team of paediatric surgeons from the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital on Saturday released their book on ‘Bladder Exstrophy’ and complex surgical interventions of the urinary tract in children.

This book, compiled and published after being worked on for two years, contains cases based on 18 years of workshops conducted by the two hospitals in Ahmedabad, India. The book was released by Dr Rakesh Joshi, HOD of Pediatric Surgery at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital and Dr Aseem Shukla of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

A statement from the team on Saturday said, “This book, which is a summary of the experiences of the 18-year-long Bladder Exstrophy Workshop, will be a guide for new and emerging paediatric surgeons in the treatment of children with complex diseases. This 450-page book has been compiled keeping in mind the success and international response of the Bladder Exstrophy Surgical Workshop being run at Civil Hospital for the last 18 years with a team of international experts and aims to inform surgeons from all over the world about modern treatment methods. This book covers in detail the diagnosis of birth defects during pregnancy and delivery, their genetic risks and modern surgical approaches to correct the defects by leading doctors from all over the world.”