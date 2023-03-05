Book on 65 Gandhian women launched

A book containing details about 65 women from Gujarat who worked with Mahatma Gandhi and his ideology was released at a function at Gujarat Sahitya Parishad in Ahmedabad, on Sunday.

The book in Gujarati language – Gandhi Varsa na Nariratno – has been written by Mosam Trivedi, a professor of Sociology at Veer Narmada South Gujarat University. It has been published by Anmol Prakashan.

Gaurang Jani from Anmol Prakashan, who is also a noted sociologist of Gujarat, said, “The writer (Mosam Trivedi) had written a column on known-unknown women of Gujarat in a Gujarati newspaper for three years. In addition, she has also done her doctorate on the subject of ‘100 years of women’s education in Ahmedabad’. So, during this process, she came across a number of women who worked with Gandhian ideology and Gandhi as well. These are the women who worked with Gandhi and even after Gandhi.”

“This is a book that gives introduction of 65 such women. It is a first of its kind book,” Jani added.

The book was released by one of the 65 women introduced in the book, Kokilaben Vyas. The function was held in the presence of noted Gandhian and president of Gujarat Sahitya Parishad, Prakash N Shah.