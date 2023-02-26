Book chronicling 100 years of Kumar magazine inaugurated

Documenting 100 years of Kumar — a Gujarati literary magazine founded by Gujarati artist and author Ravishankar Raval in 1924 — historians and state election commissioner Sanjay Prasad inaugurated the book ‘Kumar’, authored by Rajnibala Patel, on the eve of Ahmedabad’s 612th foundation day.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Patel (47) said that the book is an expansion of her post-doctoral thesis that she completed under historian Rizwan Kadri in 2018, The book documents biographies of the writers who contributed to the magazine over the years, as well as traces the evolution of the magazine over the years in terms of its content, as well as including the advertisements.

The book will be available at Kumar Karyalay office in Khadia, Ahmedabad.

Prasad, who was the chief guest at the event, reminisced of his childhood memories of the periodical magazine and urged for digitisation in this age of mobile phone penetration even to the rural areas.

He also added that with the advent of social media, publishing costs too can be done away with., easing financial pressures.

Also present were historian Rizwan Kadri, co-editor of ‘Kumar’ Praful Raval, chairman of the state Heritage Conservation Committee P K Ghosh, former BJP MLA Bhushan Bhatt.