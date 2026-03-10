Bomb threat at Parul University in Vadodara: campus evacuated and exams postponed

As soon as the university notified the police of the threat, the Local Crime Branch, the Special Operations Group, and teams from the Waghodia Police Station reached the scene.

A bomb threat at Parul University in Vadodara on Tuesday triggered panic, forcing authorities to cancel internal exams scheduled for the day and evacuate the campus, while the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) was deployed to sanitise the premises.

After the university directed students to evacuate the premises, a traffic snarl was reported in the Waghodia area, where it is located.

Senior officers said police teams were conducting a check on the campus, including parking areas and department buildings.