Bomb threat at Gujarat Assembly complex leads to evacuation minutes before Budget Session

Vitthalbhai Patel Bhavan, which houses the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, was evacuated on Wednesday morning following a bomb threat, minutes before the Budget Session was to begin at 9 am.
The legislative members had barely arrived when authorities began vacating the complex around 8.45 am after receiving an email claiming a bomb threat. All employees and officials were asked to leave the building as the police, accompanied by the bomb and dog squads, started to screen the area.
Director General of Police K L N Rao also reached the premises to supervise the security sweep operations as the complex came under heavy security cover and access control.
The session was due to begin with Question Hour on the agriculture, farm welfare, co-operation and animal husbandry ministry. A large number of school students were also expected to attend the session on Wednesday.
This is the second bomb threat targeting a government building in Gandhinagar in the last two days. Officials confirmed that on March 16, Karmyogi Bhawan in Sector 11 had received a similar threat.
The Budget Session is due to conclude on March 25, before which it is likely to see a bill being tabled to bring in the Uniform Civil Code in Gujarat, the report for which was submitted to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday by the special panel chairperson Justice (retd) Ranjana Desai.
Ritu Sharma is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express' Gujarat bureau, an editorial position that reflects her experience and Authority in regional journalism. With over a decade of concentrated reporting experience, she is a highly Trustworthy and specialized journalist, especially noted for her Expertise in the education sector across Gujarat and previously Chandigarh.
Expertise
Primary Authority (Education): With over ten years of dedicated reporting on education in both Gujarat and Chandigarh, Ritu Sharma is a foremost authority on educational policy, institutional governance, and ground realities from "KG to PG." Her coverage includes:
Higher Education: In-depth scrutiny of top institutions like IIM-Ahmedabad (controversies over demolition/restoration of heritage architecture), IIT-Bombay (caste discrimination issues), and new initiatives like international branch campuses in GIFT City.
Schooling & Policy: Detailed coverage of government schemes (Gyan Sadhana School Voucher Scheme), the implementation and impact of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, teacher recruitment issues, and the impact of national policies like the NEP.
Student Welfare: Reporting on critical issues such as suicide allegations due to caste discrimination, and the challenges faced by students (e.g., non-delivery of NAMO tablets). ... Read More