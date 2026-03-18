Bomb threat at Gujarat Assembly complex leads to evacuation minutes before Budget Session

A bomb threat at the Gujarat Assembly complex in Gandhinagar led to an evacuation minutes before the Budget Session. (Express Photo)

Vitthalbhai Patel Bhavan, which houses the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, was evacuated on Wednesday morning following a bomb threat, minutes before the Budget Session was to begin at 9 am.

The legislative members had barely arrived when authorities began vacating the complex around 8.45 am after receiving an email claiming a bomb threat. All employees and officials were asked to leave the building as the police, accompanied by the bomb and dog squads, started to screen the area.

Director General of Police K L N Rao also reached the premises to supervise the security sweep operations as the complex came under heavy security cover and access control.