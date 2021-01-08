Gujarat: Man delivers ‘bomb-like’ device as parcel to ceramic factory owner

Top officers of Morbi district police as well as bomb disposal squad (BDS) from Rajkot reached the spot late evening.

An unidentified man delivered a “bomb-like device” packed in parcel to owner of a ceramic factory near Wankaner town in Morbi district on Thursday.

Police said an unidentified man, identifying himself as a courier agent, delivered a box to the security guard of Setmax Ceramic, a ceramic tile manufacturing factory on Sartanpar Road near Wankaner town in Morbi district, saying it was meant for the owner. Accordingly, the guard handed the parcel over to Vinod Bhadja. However, upon unpacking, Bhadja discovered that the parcel had some wires and circuits and immediately alerted police.

Top officers of Morbi district police as well as bomb disposal squad (BDS) from Rajkot reached the spot late evening. While Subodh Odedra, district superintendent of police of Morbi could not be reached for comments, a police officer of the district told The Indian Express that the bomb-like device was not an explosive device.

“This was apparently a hoax as the device delivered through a parcel is not an explosive device though it resembles one. Hunt is on to trace the man who had delivered it and his motivations,” the officer further said.