Body of ‘Pak national’ who died in Bhuj buried

THE BODY of a 38-year-old man, who was believed to be a Pakistani national and had died in January this year while being held at the Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC) in Bhuj in Kutch, was buried inside a burial ground in Jamnagar city on Friday. The body of Imran Kamran was buried in a burial ground in Jamnagar city by volunteers of Moksha Foundation after Kutch (west) police got a green signal to dispose of the body.

He had died in Bhuj while under detention at the JIC, police said. His body was then taken to the Guru Gobind Singh Government General (GG) Hospital for forensic post-mortem and was kept in the morgue of the hospital since.

“After being contacted by police, we buried him in a local kabrastan (burial ground) according to the customs followed in his religion,” Vikramsinh Jhala, managing trustee of Moksha Foundation, an NGO of Jamnagar said. Imran was arrested by Khavda police in 2009 after he allegedly crossed over to the Indian side of the Indo-Pakistan border near Lakhpat without valid travel documents. He was kept under detention at JIC since.