Body of man washed away in Narmada Canal found

A prohibition has also been ordered on bathing in the Mahisagar river, especially in popular tourist spots of Fazalpur, Raika and Savli areas along the Mahisagar river bank on March 4, on the occasion of Dhuleti.

Nearly 48 hours after a 19-year-old man was washed away in the Narmada Canal near Segva village in Shinor taluka of Vadodara district, the search teams retrieved his body on Tuesday morning. Identified as Harshal Vasava, the man was visiting his maternal uncle in Mota Karada village for Holi.

According to the police, Vasava, along with his friends, had gone for a dip in the Narmada Canal on March 1, when he slipped and was swept away in the canal. When initial search by locals did not yield results, the rescue teams comprising fire officials and divers were summoned, who initiated a search operation on Sunday evening. The search and rescue teams scanned a distance of nine kilometers of the canal for 48 hours. Eventually, the body of the youth was found from the canal near Segva village on Tuesday. Police sent the body for postmortem.