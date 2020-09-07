Body of kid found in parked car near Ahmedabad airport

The car was parked near Iscon Bungalows and the identity of the car owner is yet to be revealed by the police.

The body of a six-year-old boy was found inside a parked car on the airport road near Iscon bungalows in Sardarnagar of Ahmedabad on Sunday.

According to police, prima facie it appears that the child suffocated inside the locked car after he playfully opened one of the car’s rear doors and sat in it. The car was parked near Iscon Bungalows and the identity of the car owner is yet to be revealed by the police.

The child, a resident of Saraniyavaas colony, a few kilometres to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPI) in Ahmedabad, was walking with his mother till 12 pm on Sunday as per CCTV footage obtained by the police.

The child’s mother did not realise that he sat inside the car and got locked, as per the police.

The child was discovered by few people in the evening hours after which he was taken out unconscious. Police have been unable to reveal exact number of hours the deceased child was inside the locked car until post mortem report comes in.

“As per the footage seen, the child playfully opened one of the backdoors of the car and sat in it after which, due to childlock system of the car, it was locked. We have sent the body for post mortem. Further action will be taken as per the report. A case of accidental death has been registered,” said AM Desai, ACP G Division, Ahmedabad.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.