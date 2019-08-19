Body of infant girl found floating on Gujarat’s Deshalsar lake

Body of a newborn girl was found floating on the Deshalsar Lake in Bhuj town on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the body of the infant was found by Rafiq Bava, a resident of Camp Area of Bhuj town, while he was passing by the area around 1.30 pm on Sunday. Bava, who is associated with Manavjyot Trust, a Bhuj-based NGO, informed the police. With the help of jawans of local fire brigade, the body was recovered and sent to GK General Hospital where the infant was declared brought dead.

Police said that prima facie, it was a case of a mother abandoning the newborn. “The body was somewhat bloated and therefore doctors at GK General Hospital could not ascertain the cause of death. We have sent the body to Jamnagar for a forensic post-mortem. Prima facie it looks like the mother abandoned the newborn after giving birth,” said Mahavirsinh Jalu, inspector of ‘B’ Division police station.

Based on a complaint filed by Bava, police booked an unidentified woman under IPC Section 318 for concealing the birth of a child by secretly disposing of the body. The offence is punishable by up to two years of imprisonment.